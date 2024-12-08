Much milder & quieter today before another wild weather week

CLEVELAND — Temperatures are also on the rebound! Plan for the mid-to-upper 30s tonight, with temperatures jumping into the mid- to-upper 40s tomorrow. Even more sunshine is on tap for your Sunday.

The warming trend continues into early next week with temps in the 50s.

Rain will return late Sunday night and will likely be by Monday morning, washing away much snow on the ground. Be sure to keep drains clear. Flooding will be possible with the melting snow from warming temperatures and more rain on Monday and Tuesday. Temps will drop again by mid-week, transitioning back to snow.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: More sunshine! | High: 47º

Monday: Milder but rainy! | High: 52º

Tuesday: A few rain showers. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Rain changing back to snow. Colder. | High: 35º

Thursday: Few snow showers. Colder again. | High: 27º

Friday: Partly sunny. Touch warmer. | High: 34º

Saturday: Rain late. More clouds. | High: 43º

