Much more comfortable air settling in after today's slim storm threat

CLEVELAND — Still holding on to the humidity. Temps are in the lower 80s, and humidity is peaking! That means we still have a few storms in the forecast. Especially along a cold front on the way. That front will help our outdoor plans tremendously as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. I'm talking about temps only topping out in the 70s on both Thursday and Friday. Tons of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity all teaming up for an incredible couple of days.
The typical summer heat & humidity won't be back until early next week. Enjoy!
What To Expect:
- A few storms today
- Winds shifting this afternoon
- Much less humid tonight
- Not nearly as hot late this week
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: A few storms, cooler.| High: 81º
Thursday: Drier and cooler.| High: 75º
Friday: Mostly sunny & comfortable. | High: 76º
Saturday: Mainly sunny and comfortable. | High: 81º
Sunday: Sun & clouds, even warmer. | High: 83º
