Muliple rounds of thunderstorms, some rounds could be damaging

CLEVELAND — This is an important week across Northeast Ohio as summer fun is peaking! Especially late this week, and it looks like Mother Nature is here to party!

We're kicking off the week with storms. Plan on multiple rounds of thunderstorms, nights and mornings included. The strongest storms will be on Monday afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday's storms look like they'll impact our southern counties mostly.

Flooding downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts are the main modes of severe weather. Localized flooding and power outages are possible.

The humidity leaves us by midweek! The storm chances leave also!

As of now, the Fourth of July weekend looks dry and HOT. The 4th looks GREAT; The 5th and 6th both look HOT with a few storms possible Sunday. We'll keep an eye on it!

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warm and muggy with strong storms likely. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Scattered storms, could be strong. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Less humid and drier.| High: 82º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slim shot at rain.| High: 81º

Independence Day: Beautiful sun and seasonable heat!| High: 85º

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 90º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 91º

