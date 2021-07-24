NEW: Some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones

CLEVELAND — Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding.

Starting on August 2, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings. Storms categorized as destructive will trigger a WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert) to your cell phone starting next month. These alerts won't depend on you having a weather app. An example of what this will look like:

Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed “destructive” will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones. Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.



Read more: https://t.co/Vu9HyjsoRw pic.twitter.com/6Qi6s5l8ce — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 22, 2021

On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide. Most of these storms are damaging wind events such as derechoes and some of the larger, more intense thunderstorms, called “Supercell” storms, which can typically produce very large hail in their path. The new destructive thunderstorm category conveys to the public that urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property.

Thirteen of the 22 costliest weather disasters in 2020 were severe thunderstorms. The new “destructive” tag would have activated a Wireless Emergency Alert for many of these destructive events, including the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history, the $11 billion derecho that affected Iowa in August 2020.

WEWS

'Destructive' and 'Considerable' damage threat categories

The National Weather Service developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.

The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.

damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. The criteria for a considerable damage threat is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.

damage threat is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. The criteria for a baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

WEWS

All National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will continue to be issued and distributed via weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio, Emergency Alert System and through News 5. The addition of damage threat tags are part of the broader Hazard Simplification Project to improve communication of watches and warnings to the public. You can learn how to stay safe in a severe thunderstorm. Knowing what to do before, during, and after severe weather can increase your chances of survival.

Download the News 5 app to get local weather alerts:

Apple

Android