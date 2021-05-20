News 5 viewers capture breathtaking photos of 'rainbow clouds'

CLEVELAND — Some News 5 viewers captured a rare weather phenomenon that produced rainbow-like clouds in the sky on Wednesday.

Gary Gardner.

Iridescent clouds, also known as "fire rainbows" or "rainbow clouds" or "circumhorizontal arcs," occur when the sunlight diffracts off hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus clouds.

These clouds typically happen in the late afternoon on hot and humid days.

Mark Smeraldi. Rainbow cloud spotted over Westlake.

Nicole Loparo. Rainbow cloud spotted in Old Brooklyn.

