Watch
Weather

Actions

News 5 viewers capture breathtaking photos of 'rainbow clouds'

AKA 'fire rainbows'
items.[0].videoTitle
News 5 viewers captured "Rainbow Clouds" over Cleveland.
184357060_2958383501109254_1842564400679646126_n (1).jpeg
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:05:28-04

CLEVELAND — Some News 5 viewers captured a rare weather phenomenon that produced rainbow-like clouds in the sky on Wednesday.

186229517_1485766208452210_5594728271137261571_n.jpeg

Iridescent clouds, also known as "fire rainbows" or "rainbow clouds" or "circumhorizontal arcs," occur when the sunlight diffracts off hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus clouds.

186488024_466001301129398_4996401852733043889_n.jpeg

These clouds typically happen in the late afternoon on hot and humid days.

Westlake 51921.jpg
Rainbow cloud spotted over Westlake.
186510254_10161067446849922_3729427019296018711_n.jpeg
Rainbow cloud spotted in Old Brooklyn.

RELATED: News 5 viewer captures 'sun pillar' and 'sun dogs' outside her farm in North Canton

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018