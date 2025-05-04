Not done yet: More rain, storms, and downpours

CLEVELAND — Anticipate keeping the umbrellas handy for the next several days.

After a soaked Saturday, we are waking up to more showers and damp conditions. Temperatures were stagnant overnight but will increase this afternoon and will be a bit milder compared to yesterday. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the lakeshore counties and the mid/upper 60s inland.

The rain does not look as widespread as yesterday, but we still need to plan for rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail are possible. The highest rainfall totals are expected in our northern communities.

Over the last 3 days, all of NEO has picked up 1-2+ inches of rain, and a few flood warnings have been issued for Killbuck Creek, Eagle Creek, and Stillwater Creek. By Tuesday morning, another half an inch to 1.5 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts over 2 inches. We will continue to monitor for flooding issues over the next few days.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Periods of rain. Bit milder. | High: 56º

Monday: Scattered showers. Warmer.| High: 67º

Tuesday: Few showers. Partly sunny. | High: 65º

Wednesday: Isolated showers, seasonal.| High: 67º

Thursday: Isolated showers are possible. Cooler.| High: 58º

Friday: Drying out. Mild.| High: 64º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 70º

