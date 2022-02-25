Watch
NOT DONE YET-- The freezing rain and icy conditions are done but not the snow

Posted at 12:41 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:00:18-05

CLEVELAND — It was a mess of a morning with freezing rain and icy conditions causing problems for the morning commute.

Ice totals:
Cardon: .1"
Auburn Corners: .2"
Strongsville: .15"
Monroe Center: .12"
Cleveland: .12
Ashland: .25"

We will continue to see lake effect snow showers for portions of the area the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures hang in the mid 20s with a wind chill in the teens. As we head into the weekend temperatures stay chilly. Highs stay in the 20s for your Saturday and 30s for your Sunday. Both days are mainly dry but there will be a few flurries possible both days.

