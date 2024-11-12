November chill settling in

CLEVELAND — WARM COAT ALERT: Tuesday looks very chilly. Most of us will not reach 50 degrees during the day. The middle and upper 40s look more likely for high temperatures. I can't rule out an isolated sprinkle during the Tuesday morning rush with sunshine trying to poke through the clouds for the afternoon.

The late-day sun won't be enough to help us rebound Tuesday, but it will be enough to let temps dive overnight. We're dipping into the 20s for most spots early Wednesday.

Widespread frost ... the rebound, though... GREAT!

Thanks to more sunshine on Wednesday, we'll jump back to more seasonable numbers. Middle 50s likely by the middle of the afternoon. Clouds roll in late, rain rolls in after. Plan on a SOAKED Thursday morning.

What To Expect:



Struggling temps Tuesday

Cold Wednesday morning

Big rebound Wednesday afternoon

Rain returning into Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Drying out & chilly.| High: 45º

Wednesday: Brighter day. Near norm temps.| High: 55º

Thursday: Steady rain early in the day with a gradual taper.| High: 47º

Friday: Isolated lake effect rain showers. | High: 53º

Saturday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 52º

Sunday: Clouds returning, rain returning late. | High: 55º

