November is about to feel much more like November!

CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Widespread, steady rain is causing some commute delays. This won't be the trend all day. Rain shuts down by midday for most, with only a few t-showers this afternoon south of Canton.
The trend is for drier and cooler days. November will feel more like November the rest of the week. Bright cool, days & frosty nights ahead. We're dry until Sunday when our next storm system rolls in from the west.
What To Expect:
- Soaked Wednesday Morning Drive
- Drying, calming after midday
- More November-like the rest of the week
- Rain returns Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Widespread morning rain. Breezy & cooler after. | High: 67º
Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 57º
Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 59º
Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 60º
Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 62º
