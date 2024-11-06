November is about to feel much more like November!

CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Widespread, steady rain is causing some commute delays. This won't be the trend all day. Rain shuts down by midday for most, with only a few t-showers this afternoon south of Canton.

The trend is for drier and cooler days. November will feel more like November the rest of the week. Bright cool, days & frosty nights ahead. We're dry until Sunday when our next storm system rolls in from the west.

What To Expect:



Soaked Wednesday Morning Drive

Drying, calming after midday

More November-like the rest of the week

Rain returns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Widespread morning rain. Breezy & cooler after. | High: 67º

Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 59º

Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 60º

Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 62º

