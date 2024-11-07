November is back and brought the chill back to our forecast

CLEVELAND — Cooler air slid into Northern Ohio last night.

The trend is for drier and cooler days the rest of the week. Seasonably cool today with a mix of clouds and sunshine by afternoon and a high temperature in the middle 50s. We'll be a bit brighter Friday but the frosty start will be tough to recover from. temps may only barely touch 60º by afternoon.

I'm not expecting rain until Sunday.

What To Expect:



More November-like the rest of the week

Plenty of sunshine Thursday through Saturday

Rain returns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 55º

Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 58º

Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 57º

Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter