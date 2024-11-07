November is back and brought the chill back to our forecast

CLEVELAND — Cooler air slid into Northern Ohio last night.
The trend is for drier and cooler days the rest of the week. Seasonably cool today with a mix of clouds and sunshine by afternoon and a high temperature in the middle 50s. We'll be a bit brighter Friday but the frosty start will be tough to recover from. temps may only barely touch 60º by afternoon.
I'm not expecting rain until Sunday.
What To Expect:
- More November-like the rest of the week
- Plenty of sunshine Thursday through Saturday
- Rain returns Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 55º
Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 58º
Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 57º
Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 62º
