November is back and brought the chill back to our forecast

CLEVELAND — Cooler air slid into Northern Ohio last night.

The trend is for drier and cooler days the rest of the week. Seasonably cool today with a mix of clouds and sunshine by afternoon and a high temperature in the middle 50s. We'll be a bit brighter Friday but the frosty start will be tough to recover from. temps may only barely touch 60º by afternoon.

I'm not expecting rain until Sunday.

What To Expect:

  • More November-like the rest of the week
  • Plenty of sunshine Thursday through Saturday
  • Rain returns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More clouds. Cooler. | High: 55º

Friday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 58º

Saturday: Mostly Sunny.| High: 57º

Sunday: Rain likely.| High: 62º

