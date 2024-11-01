November is here and so is the chilly air

CLEVELAND — Temperatures dive Friday with highs struggling back into the lower 50s... dropping into the 40s by high school playoff football time.
Saturday sees a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday brings the threat for a late afternoon shower. temperatures will be a bit milder with highs near 60 during the day. The Browns Game looks dry and seasonably cool.
*Don't forget we will "Fall Back" to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 AM. So set your Clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.
What To Expect:
- A chilly Friday
- Rebounding nicely this weekend
- Rain returning next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Sun, clouds and cooler temps. | High: 51º
Saturday: More sunshine but still cool. | High: 55º
Sunday: Seasonable with more clouds and a slim rain chance late. | High: 60º
Monday: A few rain showers. | High: 69º
Election Day Tuesday: Warm & breezy with a few showers. | High: 75º
