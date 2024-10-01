October is here with a few chilly blasts heading our way

CLEVELAND — A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday into the wee hours of Wednesday. Behind the front, we will see a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be warm back to a seasonal level before next weekend.

Rain chances will once again move in for the weekend, with better chances late Sunday.

What To Expect:



A few t-showers this afternoon

Scattered t-storms this evening

Breezy & cooler overnight

Cooler, less humid Wednesday

Sunshine returns late week

Slim weekend rain chances



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few afternoon t-showers followed by more evening storms. | High: 73º

Wednesday: Drying and clearing out but temps stuggle. | High: 65º

Thursday: More sunshine and warmer. | High: 75º

Friday: Isolated rain chance. | High: 76º

Saturday: Slim shot at rain. | High: 71º

Sunday: Better rain chances. | High: 78º

Monday: A few showers, chilly. | High: 59º

