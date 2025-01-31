On-and-off rain expected all day before changing to snow

CLEVELAND — With more clouds overnight and light rain - it is not too cold out the door this morning with temps around 40 degrees, but it is damp outside with more rain to come.

Scattered on-and-off rain is likely everywhere on Friday. Some of the rain could be moderate to heavy, especially by late morning and early afternoon. Rain totals will range from about 0.20'' of an inch to 0.60 or 0.70 tenths by late afternoon/early evening. High temperatures climb into the middle 40s on Friday. We will keep an eye on the potential for minor ice jam flooding through the weekend.

As a cold front slides through later today, temperatures will fall, and rain will change to snow by this evening. It does not last long, but this burst of snow could drop a quick 1-2 inches of snow especially farther north with much lower totals to the south (less than half an inch).

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be notably colder. Highs will drop 15-20 degrees, but Sunday will be mild again! Whiplash weather season is upon us!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Waves of rain, heavy at times, leading to a potential ice jam threat. Scattered snow by evening. | High: 44º

Saturday: Drying out. Partly cloudy. Colder. | High: 29º

Groundhog Day: Mainly cloudy & mild. | High: 46º

Monday: More clouds. Still mild. | High: 44º

