On and off showers & storms plus temps drop soon!

CLEVELAND — As expected, rain/storm chances ramped up overnight and continued early on Sunday in the northern half of our viewing area. There is a sharp gradient of rainfall totals long US 30 with only a few hundredths of an inch in our southern communities. This first round of widespread showers will gradually shift east this morning, but we should continue to plan for periodic thundershowers throughout the rest of the day on Sunday. Once again, the chances are higher the farther north you live and there will also be dry periods between rain chances.

This system will feature a cold front, so we will get another cold snap next week! Highs will likely get trapped in the 50s for early next week with blustery winds and lingering showers/lake-effect rain. We will slowly be drying up by Wednesday afternoon. When the sun returns the temps will rise back into the mid and upper 60s by the end of the work week.

What To Expect



Best chance & heaviest rain to the north and early on Sunday

On and off showers Sunday PM and Monday

Even cooler next week - highs in the 50s

Blustery winds Monday/Tuesday

Lake effect showers for the early week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Heaviest early then scattered T-showers. | High: 65º

Monday: Still dodging rain showers, much cooler. | High: 55º

Tuesday: A few more lake effect showers. Below average temps. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Isolated lake effect showers early. Still chilly. | High: 52º

Thursday: Much drier, a bit milder. | High: 60º

