One more day of intense heat and humidity before storms bring relief

CLEVELAND — Rain chances will begin to make a comeback for the afternoon and evening on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be isolated on Monday, areas north of Route 30 will see the best chance of rain. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the primary concerns.

More widespread rain chances will move into the region on Tuesday, but temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will fall into the upper 70s on Tuesday, as a cold front passes through the region.

By Wednesday most of the area will be dry, but an isolated shower/storm could linger in our southern communities.

Highs will remain below average through the end of the week into the start of next weekend, along with lower humidity levels.

What To Expect:



Humidity increasing

Rain returns Monday

Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Much cooler mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Few storms (North). Strong to Severe storms possible. Still Warm & muggy. | High: 89°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. Much cooler. | High: 79°

Wednesday: Isolated storm south. Less humid. | High: 77°

Thursday: Slim shot for a storm. Pleasant. | High: 81°

Friday: Slim shot for a storm. Partly cloudy. | High: 82°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 81°

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: