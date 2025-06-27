One more SCORCHER before more seasonable heat takes back over

CLEVELAND — Pushing Heat Advisory limits again today. It's our 6th day in a row of near 90º and a heat index topping out near 100º. Don't let up yet. The heat will let up tomorrow, then we can relax a bit and enjoy the day without pumping ourselves full of water!

Speaking of water... The high heat and humidity, plus a cold front on its way, will bring ANOTHER chance for storms on Friday. We won't have as many as the last couple of days but I'd still plan on a few. And they'll be strong. Heavy rain, tons of lightning and briefly strong winds could be enough to cause damage.

This weekend will be a bit cooler, or should I say, "less hot" with temperatures on Saturday in the low 80s. That more seasonable June heat. A few storms are possible on Saturday, especially early and in our southern and eastern communities as the front clears the area, but Sunday looks mainly dry. It will also be *slightly* less humid.

However, storm chances ramp up again on Monday and Tuesday - but that looks to be when this pattern finally flips!

Stay cool!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 92º

Saturday: A few t-storms. Not as warm, but muggy. | High: 82º

Sunday: Mainly dry. Slim shot for a storm. | High: 86º

Monday: Hot and humid with strong storms likely. | High: 88º

Tuesday: A few storms. | High: 80º

