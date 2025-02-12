Our next round of snow and ice is arriving today...

CLEVELAND — Our next winter storm arrives today with more ice. This afternoon/evening will get nasty, quickly. Rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain... all likely with a huge impact on the roads as we head into Thursday. Accumulations will vary but the impacts will be area-wide. Plan ahead! A wintry mix could make roads slick and slow all the way into the Thursday morning rush hour.

ANOTHER winter storm has NE OH in the crosshairs this weekend and it could have significant impacts...

Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for most of the next seven days and below-average temperatures (just like January) is the name of the game for much of the month.

Stay safe and warm!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Rain, snow, sleet and ice returning in the afternoon. | High: 34º

Thursday: Super icy early before drying out. | High: 30º

Valentine's Day: Isolated snow showers. | High: 26º

Saturday: Another winter storm bringing more snow/ice. | High: 36º

Sunday: Scattered snow on the heels of Saturday's storm. | High: 24º

