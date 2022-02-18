Watch
Parts of Northeast Ohio remain under Flood Warning

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:58 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 06:09:51-05

Flooding is still expected in parts of our viewing area Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain will give way to snow as temperatures continue to drop. Ice and snow accumulation will make traveling hazardous.

Flood Warnings
The following counties are under a Flood Warning:

Stark - until 3:15 p.m.
Summit - until 3:15 p.m.
Portage - until 11 a.m.
Holmes - until 11 a.m.
Wayne - until 3:15 p.m.
Ashland - until noon
Richland - until noon
Trumbull - until 3:36 a.m. Saturday

Additionally, the following rivers will be impacted by rising water, and flooding in nearby low-lying areas is expected:

Cuyahoga River in Independence — Cuyahoga County
Black River in Elyria — Lorain County
Huron River in Milan — Erie and Huron counties
Killbuck Creek in Killbuck — Holmes County
Chagrin River in Willoughby — Lake County
Grand River in Painesville — Lake County
Nimishillen Creek in North Industry — Stark County

Other closures
The Lorain County Metro Parks has closed the Vermilion River Reservation due to flooding. Mill Hollow and Bacon Woods are both closed. An ice jam on the Vermilion River at Mill Hollow and Bacon Woods in the Vermilion River Reservation broke loose and is causing flooding downstream. Rising water has also been reported at Edson Creek and Brownhelm Creek.

