Pattern Flip: Strong storms and crashing temperatures

CLEVELAND — It has been a summer-like weekend with temperatures in the 80s and plenty of dry time! HOWEVER, conditions will be rapidly changing as we start off the workweek. A system out to our west will drag a cold front across the region on Monday. Showers and storms will be likely along the front.

Severe Threat:

The timing of this system has slowed slightly over the last day. A few stray showers will be possible tonight and early on Monday. However, the mainline of storms looks to move through during the afternoon-evening. That means instability, or energy, will be higher than if storms moved through overnight.

In short, some storms could become strong or severe Monday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed about half of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest level of five and means an area of isolated severe storms with limited longevity, or very low coverage and intensity. The main threats are damaging gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Periods of heavy rain and lightning will also be possible. As of Sunday morning, communities along and east of I-71 have the best chance for strong or severe storms.

Timing:

The rest of Sunday looks mainly dry with only a stray shower or two this evening and overnight. However, it will be gusty with increasing clouds on Sunday. A line of showers and storms is pegged to move through our viewing area Monday afternoon and evening (roughly 2 PM - 10 PM). All showers and storms should exit by 12 AM Tuesday. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about timing and coverage.

This line of showers and storms will form along a cold front. Said front will dramatically drop our temperatures. From Sunday to Wednesday, the high temperature drops about 40 degrees!! The Power of 5 Weather Team will keep you posted on any changes to the severe potential. Be sure to check into News 5 this evening and early on Monday morning for the latest updates.

