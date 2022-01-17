Watch
Weather

PHOTOS: First winter storm of the season brings a foot of snow in some places

A winter storm that started Sunday and continued into Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day brought widespread and accumulating snow across Northeast Ohio. From the West Side to the East Side, to the outlying counties, heavy snow blanketed streets, cars and sidewalks. In places where the heaviest snow was documented, streets were impassable, causing cars and public buses to get stuck.

FJTe5LuXIAg3TDQ.jpeg
Snow in West Akron on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Joe McGee | News 5 Cleveland.
Screenshot 2022-01-17 081950.png
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Photo by: Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Screenshot 2022-01-17 082019.png
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Photo by: Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Screenshot 2022-01-17 082006.png
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Photo by: Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Screenshot 2022-01-17 082049.png
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Photo by: Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.12.46 AM.png
Pro Football Hall of Fame.Photo by: Mike Vielahaber | News 5 Cleveland.
20220117_060205.jpg
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Ray D'racy.
20220117_060217.jpg
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Ray D'racy.
FJTfWEEWQAAhw8w.jpeg
Cars stranded along I-77 southbound near Akron on Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.
FJTe5LsXwAEplwl.jpeg
Snow in West Akron on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Joe McGee | News 5 Cleveland.
Hudson snow 2.jpg
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Photo by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Hudson snow 1.jpg
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Photo by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Hudson snow.jpg
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Photo by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
FJTApEhXEAE4kR4.jpeg
Current snow conditions in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
20220117_060232.jpg
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Photo by: Ray D'racy.
RTA bus E9 Euclid 1.jpg
RTA bus stuck in the area of East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.Photo by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland

PHOTOS: First winter storm of the season brings a foot of snow in some places

close-gallery
  • FJTe5LuXIAg3TDQ.jpeg
  • Screenshot 2022-01-17 081950.png
  • Screenshot 2022-01-17 082019.png
  • Screenshot 2022-01-17 082006.png
  • Screenshot 2022-01-17 082049.png
  • Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.12.46 AM.png
  • 20220117_060205.jpg
  • 20220117_060217.jpg
  • FJTfWEEWQAAhw8w.jpeg
  • FJTe5LsXwAEplwl.jpeg
  • Hudson snow 2.jpg
  • Hudson snow 1.jpg
  • Hudson snow.jpg
  • FJTApEhXEAE4kR4.jpeg
  • 20220117_060232.jpg
  • RTA bus E9 Euclid 1.jpg

Share

Snow in West Akron on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Joe McGee | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Cuyahoga Falls.Patricia Hickey | News 5 Cleveland.
Pro Football Hall of Fame.Mike Vielahaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Ray D'racy.
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Ray D'racy.
Cars stranded along I-77 southbound near Akron on Jan. 17, 2022.Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.
Snow in West Akron on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Joe McGee | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Snowy scene in Downtown Hudson.Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Current snow conditions in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood.News 5 Cleveland.
Snowfall in Concord Township on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.Ray D'racy.
RTA bus stuck in the area of East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next