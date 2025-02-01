Pick your temp: 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s all possible this week!

CLEVELAND — Colder air spilled back into NEO following a soggy Friday and icy Friday night! Scattered snow ended quickly Friday night, but if you park your car outside - it is likely iced over! It is very cold out the door this morning with a mixture of sun and clouds. Only a couple of flurries remain off of the lake.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be notably colder. Highs will drop 15-20 degrees, hanging out in the 20s all day and falling into the teens by Saturday night. After a frigid morning, Sunday will not be as cold. A few rain showers mixed with snow will slide from west to east across Northern Ohio Sunday afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 40s during the day.

Whiplash weather season is upon us! Huge temperatures are expected all week long with highs in the 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s! Check out the daily forecast below to get an idea about this wild temperature ride this week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Stray flakes. Partly cloudy. Colder. | High: 25º

Groundhog Day: Mainly cloudy. A couple of PM mixed showers. Not as cold. | High: 40º

Monday: More clouds. Above average.| High: 49º

Tuesday: Halfway to spring and colder. | High: 31º

Wednesday: A wintry mix likely. Temps climb. | High: 42º

Thursday: Rain is likely and even milder. | High: 50º

