Picture Perfect Sunday!

CLEVELAND — More sunshine for the second half of the weekend across NE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with lows in the mid 60s.

More heat builds in for the start of the new work week, as highs top off around 90 on Monday.

Rain chances, and perhaps the remnants of Beryl, move in for the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We then dry out for the end of the week, along with warming up once again, as highs top off in the middle and upper 80s Friday into next weekend.

What To Expect:



More sunshine

Still comfortable

Heat and humidity to begin work week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mainly sunny & seasonable. | High: 84º

Monday: Mainly sunny. Hot & muggy. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Few showers/storm. | High: 87º

Wednesday: Showers/Storms. Muggy. | High: 82º

