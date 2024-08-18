Plan for on and off t-showers all Sunday

CLEVELAND — Saturday afternoon and evening was a busy weather day with scattered storms, downpours and even severe weather.
The system that brought those storms to NEO yesterday, is still lingering over the area. That means....yep! You guessed it, more rain and storms are expected today. Plan for on and off all day on Sunday with cooler temperatures behind a cold front. Rain/storms will finally come to an end by Monday, but it could take some time to completely kick the final showers to the curb.
After this system clears, the next week looks great! It will be a little cool with low humidity for August, but it will be dry for most of the week. It looks like it stays dry into next weekend!
What To Expect:
- Few overnight t-showers
- Cooler on Sunday
- Lingering t-showers on Sunday
- Much drier and cooler next week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Scattered t-showers. Not as warm.| High: 78º
Monday: Drying out. Few more AM showers especially east. | High: 71º
Tuesday: Cool for August, much drier. | High: 72º
Wednesday: Cool again. Mainly sunny. | High: 74º
Thursday: More sun and touch warmer. | High: 79º
Friday: Warming up. | High: 83º
Saturday: Warmer. Partly cloudy. | High: 86º
