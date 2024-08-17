Plan for scattered storms Saturday afternoon & evening

CLEVELAND — Saturday will start off mainly dry, but we are expecting a round of strong storms Saturday afternoon and evening. We're still very warm and humid so the fuel will be there for strong storms. It looks like the storms could take their sweet time developing today. The best chance for storms looks to be between 4 and 10 pm. There is also a higher chance for storms in our southern communities and our eastern communities. Any storm could become strong or severe - so it is best to have a plan in place to seek shelter. We will be watching for damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

Storms will fade overnight, but there is still a chance for a few showers that will continue and on and off all day on Sunday with cooler temperatures behind a cold front. Rain/storms will finally come to an end by Monday. The best chance to see lingering activity is in our eastern communities and early on Monday.

After this system clears, the next week looks great! It will be a little cool with low humidity for August, but it will be dry for most of the week...potentially staying dry into next weekend!

What To Expect:

Scattered Saturday afternoon/evening

Strong storms possible

Very humid on Saturday

Cooler on Sunday

Lingering t-showers on Sunday

Much drier and cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Strong storms lingering. | High: 84º

Sunday: Scattered t-showers. Not as warm.| High: 78º

Monday: Drying out. Few more AM showers especially east. | High: 71º

Tuesday: Cool for August, much drier. | High: 71º

