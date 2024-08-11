Pleasant Sunday! Couple of lake effect showers, comfortable, breezy

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to a taste of fall! Temperatures dropped into the low 50s for some across NEO early Sunday morning. Later today we will warm into the mid-70s for many - which is slightly below average for mid-August! Most of the area will stay completely dry today with a mixture of sun and clouds. However, a few lake effect showers will be possible on Sunday, especially in the primary snowbelt - or rain belt in this case! Even in our northeastern communities, it does not look like a washout.

It will continue to be on the breezy side Sunday, with westerly winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 at times. It will be choppy on Lake Erie with a high risk for rip currents, and waterspouts. A small craft advisory is still in effect through early Monday, especially on the eastern side of the lake from Cleveland to Ashtabula. Use extreme caution on the lake.

The work week will gradually increase in temperatures, with many areas topping off around 80 by Monday and Tuesday. A slim chance of rain returns on Monday and a few storms will be possible by Tuesday.

Rain chances will begin to increase by week's end and into next weekend.

What To Expect:

Open the windows!

Incredibly comfortable weekend

A few lake effect showers on Sunday

Warming to begin work week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Sun and clouds but still nice. A few L/E showers.| High: 76º

Monday: Stray showers. Warming temps.| High: 79°

Tuesday: Few storms. Partly sunny. | High: 80°

Wednesday: Looking try and seasonable. | High: 82°

Thursday: Warming up! | High: 84°

