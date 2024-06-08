Plenty of dry time for activities, but there is still a chance for some rain

CLEVELAND — Temps on Saturday rebound into the middle and upper 70s. I expect a cloud/sun mix during the day. With dry weather in store, you should be able to get outside for yardwork or leisure time! A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible by evening and will continue into early Sunday morning before tapering off. You will likely have to dodge a few spotty t-showers in the afternoon. Sunday's temperatures will fall back a few degrees into the lower and middle 70s.

A secondary cold front on Sunday night will drop temperatures even more. Highs will be hovering in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and the low to mid-70s through midweek (which is about 5-10 degrees below normal). A warm-up looks to return by the end of the week and into next weekend.

What To Expect:



Saturday highs in the comfortable 70s

Dry Saturday until evening

Dodging isolated lake showers Sunday

Cool temps to start the week

Gradual warming trend

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Clouds/sun mix. Isolated evening t'showers. Start north & move south tonight.| High: 78º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy again as cool air settles in. Stray t-showers. Breezy.| High: 75º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cool. | High: 65º

Tuesday: Drying out. Pleasant day.| High: 75º

Wednesday: Slim shot. Bit milder. | High: 74º

