Plenty of dry time for activities, but there is still a chance for some rain

CLEVELAND — Temps on Saturday rebound into the middle and upper 70s. I expect a cloud/sun mix during the day. With dry weather in store, you should be able to get outside for yardwork or leisure time! A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible by evening and will continue into early Sunday morning before tapering off. You will likely have to dodge a few spotty t-showers in the afternoon. Sunday's temperatures will fall back a few degrees into the lower and middle 70s.
A secondary cold front on Sunday night will drop temperatures even more. Highs will be hovering in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and the low to mid-70s through midweek (which is about 5-10 degrees below normal). A warm-up looks to return by the end of the week and into next weekend.
What To Expect:
- Saturday highs in the comfortable 70s
- Dry Saturday until evening
- Dodging isolated lake showers Sunday
- Cool temps to start the week
- Gradual warming trend
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: Clouds/sun mix. Isolated evening t'showers. Start north & move south tonight.| High: 78º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy again as cool air settles in. Stray t-showers. Breezy.| High: 75º
Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cool. | High: 65º
Tuesday: Drying out. Pleasant day.| High: 75º
Wednesday: Slim shot. Bit milder. | High: 74º
