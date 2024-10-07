Plenty of sunshine but temps are on the struggle bus...

CLEVELAND — Ooooo... I hope you're ready for October... Because October will feel much more like fall than it did over the weekend. Say goodbye to the 80s and hello to frost?! It's possible. Not for everyone but areas away from the lake and away from the cities could see their first pockets of frost Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning. Most of us will NOT see frost. But it will be chilly with temps dipping into the lower 40s.

The sun each day will be nice but temps just struggle to rebound much. Today and Tuesday will be MUCH cooler than the 80s we say Sunday. Only lower and middle 60s. In fact, we'll keep our afternoons in the lower and middle 60s through midweek. We're back to more "normal" temps Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s once we end the work week into next weekend, along with a shot of rain Sunday late.

What To Expect:



Much cooler air settling in

Stray showers possible today & Tuesday

First frost for some possible

No organized rain for days

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Much cooler. Stray shower.| High: 61º

Tuesday: Below average. It's mainly dry, with a few lake effect showers to NE. | High: 62º

Wednesday: Dry and cool. | High: 60º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 64º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 69º

