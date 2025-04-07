Quick rebound followed by an even quicker drop for the PM drive

CLEVELAND — Starting the day ICY. Bridges, overpasses, and anything elevated has really gotten dangerous. The snow overnight has melted but that has created a different impact to our morning commute. The wet bridges and overpasses have frozen. Temps have dipped into the 20s and that cold air under the bridges has created a big issue. Allow yourself extra time.

We'll rebound, quickly, thanks to a lot of sun. Afternoon temperatures will rebound back to near 50º. However, another quick-moving system is bringing another round of rain/snow this evening. Temperatures will be falling from near 50º into the 30s before sunset, and more snow is expected. Wet snow accumulations are possible. The amounts should remain less than 2 inches but could impact the evening commute.

The Guardians' home opener looks COLD! Plan for temps in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s... That's right... Near record-breaking COLD for this year's Home Opener.

We're keeping it chilly the rest of the week with another round of rain late Wednesday into Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Afternoon sun followed by a QUICK drop with rain changing to snow. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Isolatedlake effect snow. Cold & breezy! | High: 34º

Wednesday: More clouds. Not as cold. Few showers late. | High: 46º

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mild temps. | High: 49º

Friday: Few AM showers. Touch cooler. | High: 49º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Stray shower. Mild. | High: 51º

