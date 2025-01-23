Quick shots of cold and snow hanging around

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees warmer, but wind chills will also be 20-30 degrees warmer! Part of the reason for the change is more clouds in the sky as a weak low-pressure system rolls through NEO. This system will give a chance for some snow showers overnight and into Thursday. Snowfall totals do not look very high—less than 2 inches—but the roads could still be slick at times.

This "warming" trend will continue over the next few days, but our highs will remain below average throughout the rest of the 7-day forecast. We're topping off in the mid-20s on Thursday and Friday, with highs closer to 30º this weekend. Average highs this time of year are in the middle 30s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: More clouds with a few flakes. Not as cold.| High: 25º

Friday: Mostly cloudy, freezing and dry.| High: 27º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Not as Cold. More clouds late.| High: 30º

Sunday: Snow showers possible.| High: 33º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter