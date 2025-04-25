Rain and cooler temperatures return

CLEVELAND — Rain will return Friday with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will still be warm in the lower 70s, but that will be about ten degrees cooler than Thursday.

A cold front will march through Northern Ohio Friday night, ushering in cooler weather for Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will start with rain early on Saturday, but that rain will end quickly, and clouds will be trying to clear throughout the rest of the day.

The rest of the weekend looks dry, although Saturday will not feel like late April! Highs will barely be cracking 50 degrees!

The cool down does not last long, though - we will warm quickly again by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: On and off rain. Storms are likely, with heavy PM rain possible. | High: 72º

Saturday: Drying out as temps dive. | High: 53º

Sunday: Sunshine returns. Cool. | High: 60º

Monday: Warmer and still dry. | High: 75º

