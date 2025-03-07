Rain and snow returning as we wrap up the work week

CLEVELAND — We're kicking off our Friday dry. And bright! That sun is helping us rebound from the 20s back into the lower 40s this afternoon. Unfortunately, the sun won't last long. Clouds rolling in midday leading to rain this afternoon and eventually snow for the evening drive. Roads will be wet at first but by sunset I'm expecting roads to get slick. Accumulations should stay under 1" but that's enough for slick streets. Be safe.

The snow shuts down overnight and the clouds start to clear out. We're cold Saturday but at least we're dry. And the rebound starts after Saturday. I'm talking 40s Sunday, 50s Monday and 60s Tuesday!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: AM sunshine. Afternoon rain/snow mix.| High: 44º

Saturday: Snow ends early. Chilly. | High: 34º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Near normal temps.| High: 45º

Monday: Sunny & Milder.| High: 54º

Tuesday: Cloud/sun Mix. Even warmer. Windy.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small PM rain chance.| High: 64º

Thursday: Better chance for showers.| High: 58º

