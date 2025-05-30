Rain and storms return today

CLEVELAND — Shower chances increase for your Friday as two systems approach northeast Ohio.

1. A low-pressure system from the plains is moving to the north and east this morning and afternoon.

2. A cold front from Canada is sinking south this evening and into Saturday morning

These two systems will both bring the chance for rain and storms today, but at different times and locations.

1. Uniform steady showers are most likely in our southern communities this morning and into the afternoon, thanks to the low pressure coming up from the southwest.

2. As the cold front sinks south this evening, scattered storm chances increase for the entire viewing area starting this evening and continuing into tomorrow morning.

Severe weather is not expected, but a drop in temperatures is anticipated for the weekend, accompanied by an increase in wind. Saturday could get stuck in the 50s for some with breezy NW winds 10-20 mph.

After that, we dry out the rest of the weekend and HEAT UP... Next week, it looks like we may see the 80s again...with more storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Scattered showers/Few storms. Cloudy. | High: 70º

Saturday: A few t-showers early before drying out. Cooler again. | High: 61º

Sunday: More sun, mild. | High: 66º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer. | High: 80º

