Rain and wind from Helene heading our way for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Soggy start to the day but that won't be the trend all day. We should be drying out with only isolated light rain, thick clouds and a light northeast breeze. Temps will hold right about seasonable averages... 72º
More rain returns Friday and into this weekend as the remnants of Helene push tropical rains in our direction. Friday evening's football games will likely get wet with the first wave of rain from former Hurricane Helene moving in. We'll be between bands Saturday so we should stay mainly dry but sunshine might be limited. We'll have to watch that closely. Another round of Helene's rains will arrive Sunday into Monday. Highs through the weekend will be in the 70s.
What To Expect:
- Temps staying closer to the norm
- Isolated showers Thursday
- Rain and wind from Helene Friday
- More rain from Helene this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: A few t-showers south, mainly dry and seasonable. | High: 73º
Friday: More clouds. Pleasant. Late rain for the evening.| High: 78º
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers from the remnants of Helene. | High: 79º
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered tropical showers. | High: 75º
