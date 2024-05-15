Rain Chances Linger; Seasonal Temperatures

CLEVELAND — Shower chances increase during the day on Wednesday. If you need dry weather, your best chance appears to be during the morning hours. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms should become more numerous during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 60s during the day.
Rain chances will linger into the first half of the overnight. We will begin to dry out after midnight, with cooler temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.
We are drying out for the day on Thursday before more rain arrives Friday and lingers into Saturday.
What To Expect:
- More clouds
- Scattered rain/thunder
- Drying out Thursday
- More storms Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Scattered showers/Isolated storms, especially during the afternoon. Cooler again. | High: 68º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Drying out. | High: 73º
Friday: Scattered rain & storms. | High: 75º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. | High: 75º
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Warmer. | High: 80º
