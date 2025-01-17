Rain & snow this weekend but the big talk is all about next week's COLD!

CLEVELAND — Friday looks GREAT! Thawing temps with highs in the middle 30s! Enjoy it, though, it won't last—rain and snow return on Saturday, with snow showers lingering on Sunday. There are still some details to iron out. We're watching it closely, though. I'd expect heavy rain, snow, low visibility, and slick roads. Regardless, it'll impact your weekend. And we're here for you!

It's all followed by some of the coldest air we've seen in years. I have to go back to 2019 for anything comparable and possibly 2015. Nighttime temps dipping below zero and afternoon temps not even hitting the double digits. Brutal cold ahead. Make sure you're planning ahead. Pets, pipes... all the typical stuff that is impacted with blasts like this will be impacted. Don't wait for it.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Thawing out!| High: 36º

Saturday: Snow and/or rain are likely with our next winter storm. Seasonable temps.| High: 37º

Sunday: Scattered snow. Colder again.| High: 20º

MLK Day: Bitterly cold with lake-effect snow. Sub-zero wind chills are expected.| High: 7º

