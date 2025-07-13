Rain & Thunder Chances Early Afternoon On Sunday

CLEVELAND — After a stormy Saturday afternoon, we start Sunday dry with temperatures near 70 degrees. Expect some chances for rain and thunder early Sunday afternoon; however it will not be a washout. Lower humidity by late day, as the front finally moves through, temperatures will reach a high of 84 degrees.

Starting on Monday, we will look for some rain and thunder for the morning drive, while not heavy, it may have an impact on the commute. We expect to dry it out by Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s by the middle of the week.

Rain and storm chances return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Expect more dry time than wet, with chances of afternoon rain or isolated storms. | High: 84º

Monday: Morning rain chances, dry by the afternoon. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Hotter! More sunshine. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Hot & humid. Few storms are possible. | High: 89º

Thursday: Scattered storms. Muggy. | High: 86º

Friday: Drier afternoon, with more sunshine. | High: 84º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: