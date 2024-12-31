Rain to Snow to Ring in 2025

CLEVELAND — It will be a rainy and unsettled end to 2024. Steady rain is likely by mid to late morning along with occasional rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. By late afternoon, a few showers will linger. High temperatures will climb into the middle 40s.
For New Year's Eve gatherings, expect scattered rain showers transitioning to snow for many of us by midnight. Roads will be wet and slick for travelers as we welcome in 2025.
Scattered snow is likely for the area through mid morning on Wednesday. A trace to about an inch can be expected area-wide. We'll be tracking lake effect snow Wednesday late morning and afternoon. With isolated Thursday, Friday and again Saturday as frigid cold air rushes over Lake Erie. A few spots by early Sunday could be shoveling between 6 & 10+ inches of snow.
DAILY FORECAST:
New Year's Eve: Steady rain midday followed by more showers late. Colder, Windier late with rain changing to snow. | High: 46º
New Year's Day: Colder & windy with scattered snow showers. | High: 36º
Thursday: Much Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 28º
Friday: Cold with a few snow showers. | High: 28º
Saturday: Colder with lake effect snow. | High: 26º
Sunday: Cold & Cloudy. Snow showers late. | High: 25º
