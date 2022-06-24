CLEVELAND — Skywatchers, look up! For the first time since 1864, a rare 5-planet alignment and the crescent moon will be visible for an hour before sunrise for the next two days.

If you’re an early riser, between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. before sunrise, and assuming there is no fog, five planets will be visible with a naked eye, along with the moon.

Pam Batlak captured this photo from Brunswick of some of the planets aligning.

Skywatchers should be able to see Mercury, Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in order looking from left to right across the eastern and southern skies.

For Mercury, you might need binoculars but expect quite a show.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.