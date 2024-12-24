Rebounding quickly AFTER a chilly Christmas Day

CLEVELAND — I know we were talking about some milder air coming our way for Christmas; well, it's late. We're chilly! Temps today hold in the middle 30s all day. It's right on the heels of last night's cold front. We're actually drying out nicely, but clouds linger, and temps hold in the 30s all day. All night and again, all day tomorrow, Christmas Day. That's GREAT news for anyone driving around from house to house. (Also great for anyone flying around from house to house in a sleigh!)

The warm-up comes after Christmas. The day after. We're back in the 40s Thursday and Friday, with 50s likely this weekend. It'll be wetter this weekend but so much warmer!

DAILY FORECAST:

Christmas Eve: Few flakes. More clouds. | High: 36º

Christmas Day: Cloudy & cool. Green for many. Light rain possible.| High: 36º

Thursday: More clouds. Stray shower.| High: 47º

Friday: Rain showers. Touch warmer.| High: 50º

Saturday: Few showers. Warm for December.| High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter