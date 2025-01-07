Relentless cold & snow hanging around

CLEVELAND — More Arctic Air settles in for Tuesday. Highs will be cold only reaching into the middle 20s during the day. Wind chills will stay in the teens for many. We'll still dodge a few lake effect snow showers during the day but nothing too serious.

A few lake effect flurries and light snow showers will continue on Wednesday. Accumulations shouldn't be much more than 1". Highs Wednesday get stuck in the lower 20s.

Our next widespread snow comes with another Eastern US winter storm heading our way Friday night and into Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 26º

Wednesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 24º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 22º

Friday: Snow returns late. | High: 27º

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 29º

