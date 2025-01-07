Relentless cold & snow hanging around

CLEVELAND — More Arctic Air settles in for Tuesday. Highs will be cold only reaching into the middle 20s during the day. Wind chills will stay in the teens for many. We'll still dodge a few lake effect snow showers during the day but nothing too serious.
A few lake effect flurries and light snow showers will continue on Wednesday. Accumulations shouldn't be much more than 1". Highs Wednesday get stuck in the lower 20s.
Our next widespread snow comes with another Eastern US winter storm heading our way Friday night and into Saturday.
DAILY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 26º
Wednesday: Lake effect snow. | High: 24º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 22º
Friday: Snow returns late. | High: 27º
Saturday: Scattered snow showers. | High: 29º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter