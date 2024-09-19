Relief... Rain and cooler temps... Looking like it's right around the corner

CLEVELAND — Our drought is holding strong but a pattern shift is right around the corner. Summer officially ends at the fall equinox on Sunday morning and that's also when we'll start to get in on some relief.

Mother Nature won't be flipping the switch fully, though. Big summer heat will hang on for a couple more weeks, but the rain chances are increasing... we need it.

We're near 80º Thursday, Friday & through the weekend with tons of sun. A rain shower or two will try to sneak in from the west Friday night into Saturday morning. But we are so dry, the chances are limited... most of us stay dry. Models are hinting at our next best shot at rain coming late Monday and into Tuesday of next week. We'll keep you updated as it gets closer to next week.

What To Expect:



Bright & hot Thu & Fri

Few t-storms Friday night

Dry for the Browns Game

Staying very warm

Next real chance for showers holds off until early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More sun & warmth.| High: 80º

Friday: Clouds roll in late leading to a few storms overnight. | High: 83º

Saturday: T-showers ending early with more sun & heat. | High: 84º

Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 83º

Monday: PM rain is possible. | High: 82º

Tuesday: Best shot at rain we've had in weeks. | High: 78º

