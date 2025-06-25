Ridiculously humid air helping fuel another round of strong storms.

CLEVELAND — Still hot. Still humid... Not quite "Heat advisory Criteria" for all of us, but we're within a few degrees. So still play it safe. Keep drinking water, taking breaks, and finding some shade or A/C.
Just like last night, we tracked a few strong and severe storms. We'll do it again this evening and again Thursday. They grew quickly with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds. These storms are expected to fade shortly after midnight.
The forecast looks ridiculously humid through the weekend, even though we get a slight break from the heat. The humidity makes it so much more difficult for our body to regulate itself. Listen to your body and take breaks.
Stay cool!
DAILY FORECAST:
Wednesday: Scattered t-storms. Could be strong. Still Muggy. | High: 87º
Thursday: Scattered t-storms. Could be strong. Muggy. | High: 88º
Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 89º
Saturday: A few t-storms. Still warm and muggy. | High: 82º
