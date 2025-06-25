Ridiculously humid air helping fuel another round of strong storms.

CLEVELAND — Still hot. Still humid... Not quite "Heat advisory Criteria" for all of us, but we're within a few degrees. So still play it safe. Keep drinking water, taking breaks, and finding some shade or A/C.

Just like last night, we tracked a few strong and severe storms. We'll do it again this evening and again Thursday. They grew quickly with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some gusty winds. These storms are expected to fade shortly after midnight.

The forecast looks ridiculously humid through the weekend, even though we get a slight break from the heat. The humidity makes it so much more difficult for our body to regulate itself. Listen to your body and take breaks.

Stay cool!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Scattered t-storms. Could be strong. Still Muggy. | High: 87º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms. Could be strong. Muggy. | High: 88º

Friday: A few t-storms. | High: 89º

Saturday: A few t-storms. Still warm and muggy. | High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: