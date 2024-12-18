Roads could get slick with today's mix of rain, snow & ice

CLEVELAND — Temps are warming but slowly... That means rain falling onto frozen roads could be a mess. Anything that looks wet this morning could be slick. I'm expecting icy roads during the morning commute.

Rain should take over by midday with temps jumping into the middle 30s. Snow mixes back in, though, as we drop back to near-freezing for the PM drive. That could leave us with another slick commute today.

We should dry out early Thursday before our next clipper. Friday looks like another snowy day ahead of some frigid temps!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mix possible early then mainly rain.| High: 37º

Thursday: Few Lake effect snow showers possible.| High: 36º

Friday: Clipper moves in. Snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 29º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 26º

Monday: Drier. Warmer.| High: 34º

Christmas Eve: Still chilly with a shot a snow to rain mix. | High: 38º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter