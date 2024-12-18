Watch Now
Roads could get slick with today's mix of rain, snow & ice

CLEVELAND — Temps are warming but slowly... That means rain falling onto frozen roads could be a mess. Anything that looks wet this morning could be slick. I'm expecting icy roads during the morning commute.

Rain should take over by midday with temps jumping into the middle 30s. Snow mixes back in, though, as we drop back to near-freezing for the PM drive. That could leave us with another slick commute today.

We should dry out early Thursday before our next clipper. Friday looks like another snowy day ahead of some frigid temps!

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mix possible early then mainly rain.| High: 37º

Thursday: Few Lake effect snow showers possible.| High: 36º

Friday: Clipper moves in. Snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 29º

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder.| High: 26º

Monday: Drier. Warmer.| High: 34º

Christmas Eve: Still chilly with a shot a snow to rain mix. | High: 38º

