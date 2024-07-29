Rounds of thunderstorms rolling through Northern Ohio this week

CLEVELAND — Rain chances also return on Monday. Much of the work week features a chance for showers and storms. We need rain - so this is good news! The best chances for showers and storms look to be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with isolated chances to end the week. A couple of strong storms will be possible to begin the week, but not anticipating a lot of severe weather across the region. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns, along with lightning. Temperatures will remain in the mid to even upper 80s for most of the week.

Monday: Scattered storms. Still warm & more humid. | High: 83°

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 86°

Wednesday: Few storms. | High: 89°

Thursday: Isolated storms. | High: 88°

Friday: Isolated storms. | High: 86°

Saturday: Slim shot for storms. | High: 84°

