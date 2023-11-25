SATURDAY FORECAST: The calm before the storm

CLEVELAND — Brrr! It is a frigid start to the weekend and will stay chilly again today. Highs climb up to near 40 degrees. High pressure will return and keep things dry on Saturday. We will also see a little sunshine mixing with clouds during the day. Your evening Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be dry on Saturday evening. But make sure you grab a warm coat. Temperatures will be quickly falling through the 30s.

Sunday starts dry for the morning hours. Rain showers will arrive during the afternoon. Highs jump to near 45 degrees during the afternoon with increasing winds. As temperatures fall, the rain will change over to snow.

Lake effect snow will set up Monday into Tuesday, with accumulation looking more likely in the primary snow belt. Elsewhere, snowfall amounts will be minor. Expect Winter-like highs early next week in the 30s. Brr.

What To Expect:



Brighter Saturday

PM Rain Sunday

Changing to snow on Monday

Lake effect snow next week

Below average temps for days

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Partly sunny but still chilly. | High: 41º

Sunday: PM rain. | High: 45º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Cold.| High: 35º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. | High: 33º

