September Swings in full force as temps skyrocket before the drop

CLEVELAND — You didn't think summer was over, did you?! We're back in the 80s today with middle and upper 80s Thursday and Friday... That big heat won't last long, though. We're back in the 60s for afternoon highs on Saturday and again on Sunday.
Browns Football Sunday will be breezy with temps holding in the 60s most of the day. I can't rule out a sprinkle but most of the day is dry... just cool!
What To Expect:
- back to normal on Wednesday
- More sun & 80s on Thursday
- Storms return Friday
- Be on alert for Friday Night Football
- Another chilly shot this weekend
- Drier & cooler for Browns Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Sunshine & seasonal temps.| High: 83º
Thursday: Still sunny & dry. Warmer & a bit humid. | High: 85º
Friday: Few late PM showers/storms.| High: 86º
Saturday: Scattered showers. Much Cooler.| High: 67º
Sunday: Partly sunny. Much cooler.| High: 69º
