Here's why storm chasers love hook echoes

Storm chasers across the nation look for that classic "Hook!"

The general public, though not so much. That hook we're talking about is a significant indicator of rotation and typically a tornado.

The hook is created by an inflow of warm, rising air wrapping around cool, sinking air. That inflow is fueling the storm's updraft, and in combination with the downdraft, rotation ensues.

You'll notice this hook-like shape on the south end of a radar signature. If there's ever one in Northeast Ohio, We'll be sure to point it out on live TV. That's the best likelihood of damage.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter