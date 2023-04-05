It's Safe Place Selfie Day! Show us where your safe place is during severe weather

As severe weather season begins, it is important to have your safety plan in place well before storms ever become severe. Today we are hoping that if you haven't found a safe place in your home yet, you will take the time to do so. And if you know your safe spot, you can join in Safe Place Selfie challenge.

All you have to do is take a "selfie" in your safe spot at work or home and post it to social media using the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. This will help spread awareness about being prepared for hazardous weather. Here is my Safe Place Selfie when I am at News 5!

wews

If you are not sure where your safe place is, here are some suggestions from the National Weather Service below. It might seem silly, but it is important to think about where you will go ahead of time and not in a very stressful moment. Now snap away!

WEWS

