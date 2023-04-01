Power of 5 Severe Weather Awareness Month: How to prepare for severe storms

CLEVELAND — All month long, The Power of 5 Weather Team will be posting daily updates about severe weather in the hopes you will be prepared and safe during stormy weather. We will explain safety, storm formation, and even funky weather terms we use to predict and explain the weather. Be sure to check back each day for a new topic.

Today we are starting with Severe Weather preparedness. Well, before the sky gets dark, we need to have a plan for when severe weather strikes.

WEWS

This starts with knowing where your safe place would be at home, work, the local grocery store, neighborhood parks, and even when traveling or on vacation. It is important to think about this before severe strikes so you have more time to get to safety. Once your plan is in place, discuss the plan with your family members and practice it.

WEWS

Additionally, you need to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Make sure your wireless emergency alerts are enabled and notifications are on for your phone, download the News 5 app and allow notifications, tune into News 5 to get the latest information daily, and have a working NOAA weather radio.

A severe weather kit can include many items including a first aid kit, water (1 gallon per person is recommended), non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, cash, a fire extinguisher, etc. It is also important to find your home on a map, and know what county you live in and what it looks like so that when severe weather is ongoing you know if you are in danger. Lastly, take update photos and videos of your home and belongings.

WEWS

