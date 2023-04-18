This is what a bow echo is and why it can mean damaging winds are headed your way

One of the most common damage-producing modes of severe weather in Northeast Ohio is wind, and wind damage is a significant concern for us.
Along those lines, one of the most common radar signatures is a Bow Echo.
Bow echoes are iconic indications of strong straight-line winds. The science behind "bow" in the squall line is pretty straightforward.
Upper-level winds are much stronger than our winds at the surface, and a thunderstorm line can direct those stronger winds down toward the surface. The pushes the leading edge out in a "bow" shape causing damage along its path.
Any winds gusting over 58 mph will spark a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
